Missing 13-year-old last seen in Northampton could be in Corby or Wellingborough - have you seen her?
Police say Chloe is believed to be in Corby
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police are appealing for help to track down a missing teenager, who has links to three Northamptonshire towns.
13-year-old Chloe was last seen in Northampton on Tuesday (January 9).
Police say Chloe is believed to be in Corby but also has links to Wellingborough.
She is described as about 5ft 4ins and of a slim build with ginger hair. It is not known what she may be wearing.
Officers are concerned for her welfare and would like Chloe or anyone who has seen her, or knows of her whereabouts, to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting reference number: MPN4/86/24.