Mini market, described as ‘one stop shop’ for supporting small businesses, is making its return for 2024

A Northampton mini market, described as a “one stop shop for supporting small businesses”, is making its return for 2024 this weekend.

Located at Pitsford Quarry, T’s Coffee is a popular location for walkers and is the home of the monthly mini markets.

The event was first introduced by The Courtyard Creperie, a business serving sweet and savoury crepes from their bespoke trailer.

The Courtyard Creperie took up the offer of a permanent home at T’s Coffee in May last year and introduced the mini markets shortly after.

The markets proved a success throughout last year and the first of the year is set to be held this Sunday (March 17) from 10am until 2.30pm.

Once again, T’s Coffee has decided not to charge a pitch fee and the business is happy to share their space with other independents on the third Sunday of each month.

As well as promising a “fantastic day of discovery and community vibes”, there is also free parking and a woodland walk to make the most of.

The first event of the year is set to be held this Sunday (March 17) from 10am until 2.30pm. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The description reads: “Enjoy the fresh country air, take a wander through the woodland and then to our pop-up marketplace filled to the brim with unique treasures, handmade crafts, delicious treats and so much more – all crafted with love and passion right here in Northamptonshire.

“From artisanal goods to one-of-a-kind creations, this market is your one stop shop to support small businesses and shop local like a pro.”

A variety of drinks, as well as sweet and savoury crepes, will also be available to purchase from organisers The Courtyard Creperie.

They will be joined by Rachel Dennis, an independent consultant of Neal’s Yard products, Catalin Studio’s bespoke leather items, The Cake Away, Sherlocks Engraved Gifts, Ralphie’s Natural Dog Treats, Mint & Dove clothing and accessories, scented candles from Sler Scents, pet bandanas from Sally’s, and artist and illustrator The Wild Patch.

T’s Mini Markets are usually held on the third Sunday of each month, from March to September. The pencilled-in dates are as follows: April 21, May 12 (second Sunday of the month), June 16, July 21, August 18 and September 15 (combined with Dog Fest).