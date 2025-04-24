'Mini-celebrity’ Disco Henry set for SIX-MONTH hiatus following 21 years of snapping revellers at nightclubs in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Self-proclaimed ‘mini-celebrity’ Disco Henry is set for a SIX-MONTH hiatus following 21 years of photographing revellers nightclubs in Northampton.

Since 2004, Disco Henry has been snapping the nightlife in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs as well as DJ’ing at venues.

However, 21 years later, Disco Henry is set to take a six-month break – the longest break of his career – to take some time for himself.

Speaking to Chronicle and Echo, Henry said: “In the industry, you don’t get a lot of time off and you’re committed.

Disco Henry is set for a six-month hiatus following 21 years of snapping revellers at clubs in Northampton town centre.

"I really love my job and I’m going to miss it so much and all the lovely people but it’s difficult working every weekend and getting in at 4am. You waste the following day because you’re tired and lethargic.

“I’m doing this for myself, it’s self-care. I’ve got mixed emotions – I’m going to be able to do a lot of things that I haven’t been able to do – but I’m going to miss everybody. I just don’t want to do any more late nights, I just want my body to recharge. I might not enjoy it, but it’s something I need to do for myself.

“People are sad and begging me not to go! But I need to do this for myself. I just need to take a step back. Six months gives me time to do what I want to do and have that self-care and self-love. It takes it out of you. I’ve worked hard and now it’s time for me to enjoy the other side!”

Henry added that his type two diabetes has played a part in his decision to take a break. He said: “I inject insulin two times a day – that drags me down a bit – but I overcome it. I’m hoping to improve my levels with more activities and home cooking.”

Henry also plans on spending time with friends, family, and travel, and getting earlier nights.

He said: “I’m really looking forward to the early nights. The first weekend I’m just going to relax and have duvet days. Me and my friends are going to Barbados soon too.”

Looking back on his 21-year career so far, Henry said: “I’m really proud of what I’ve done – creating memories. I used to take pictures of people’s parents, now their sons and daughters are in NB’s.

"I take a lot of sacrifices to do what I do. I do it for the love of it. It’s about the passion, the people, the atmosphere, and embracing the nightlife. I’ve met thousands and thousands of people. People appreciate me and love what I do.”

Previously speaking to Chronicle and Echo, Henry said: “I would say I'm a mini-celebrity in Northants. Most people know me.

“When people look back at my photos, they remember how fantastic their nights out were.

“My favourite years were between 2006 and 2015. The best nights were at NB’s and Lava Ignite because of the large crowds. Embargos and Groove were fantastic too. It was a lot more fun ten/15 years ago, with a stronger sense of camaraderie.”

Henry’s last shift before his break will be on May 4 (Bank Holiday Sunday).

He ended, saying: “Thanks to everybody who has enjoyed the Disco Henry experience so far and thanks to all the venues for allowing me to do my job.”