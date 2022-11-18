Milton Malsor athlete heads to Berlin for Special Olympics World Summer Games

An athlete from Milton Malsor has been selected to represent Team Special Olympics GB (SOGB), at the Special Olympics World Games in 2023.

Ellie-Bea Thomas is a rhythmic gymnast for the Special Olympics Leicestershire and Rutland Club and is amongst the first athletes to be named in the Team SOGB squad for the 16th Special Olympics World Games in Berlin next year.

Colin Dyer CEO of Special Olympics GB said: “Huge congratulations to all of our athletes who have been selected to represent Team SOGB at the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin 2023.

Ellie-Bea Thomas will be heading to the Special Olympics World Special Games

“To represent Team SOGB as an athlete with intellectual disabilities deserves the highest praise and recognition. Given the incredibly challenging circumstances that we have encountered in recent years, winning a place in the Special Olympics World Games squad is not only an incredibly proud moment for our athletes, but for their loved ones and our fantastic team of volunteers who make Special Olympics GB happen.”

Special Olympics GB’s team for Berlin 2023 will compete in sports ranging from athletics, swimming, artistic and rhythmic gymnastics, cycling and many more including team sports such as basketball and unified football.

In what promises to be a colourful international festival of sport, the Special Olympics World Summer Games in Berlin next year (June 17-25), will follow on from the same event in Abu Dhabi in 2019.