Milton Keynes TikTok prankster blasts chicken burger into space then feeds it to his mum

A renowned TikTok prankster from Milton Keynes has performed an out of this world stunt using a chicken burger.

Callum Ryan, aka thatonecal, launched the new Volcano burger from the Chicken Shop 120,000 feet above the city, claiming it was touching “the edge of space”.

After the burger made a 200mph descent back down to earth, Callum posed as an Uber Eats driver, disguised by a crash helmet, to bike the treat to his unsuspecting mum.

The Volcano burger that Callum blasted into space

Her verdict on the spicy feast, which is billed as the Chicken Shop’s fieriest range ever, was: “It’s freezing!”

Callum, who has 1.1 million followers on TikTok, used a bespoke stratospheric balloon filled with hydrogen gas to launch the burger. The stunt was performed in partnership with specialist company Sent into Space

The video has already received more than 56,000 views on TikTok, where it is one of a series of wacky stunts carried out by Callum over the years. You can watch it here.

John Nelson, CEO of Chicken Shop, said: "We think our fried chicken is truly out of this world and how better to prove it than to truly launch it into space and then celebrate with an equally out of this world prank in partnership with Cal who we are all big fans of at Chicken Shop.

"Our new Volcano range of burgers, sandwiches and wraps are made with a fruity habanero super-hot sauce, if you’re someone who seriously craves the heat then this is the chicken for you. Thanks to everyone who got involved, including Uber Eats, Sent into Space, Cal and of course, his mum!”

Matthew Price, Regional General Manager of Uber Eats, said: “Uber Eats customers are not only fried chicken connoisseurs but their appreciation for all things spicy is something to be celebrated. Chicken Shop is an amazing partner for us and we’re thrilled to offer the new Volcano range delivered to customers’ doors.”