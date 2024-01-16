Milton Keynes hospital surgeon must pay damages after crash involving child at pedestrian crossing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An MK hospital surgeon has been found partly responsible for a collision involving a schoolgirl on a pedestrian crossing.

Dr Shanthi Chandran was driving her BMW i3 Range Extender to work at 7.20am on a dark and rainy morning when the incident happened, the High Court heard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 12-year-old girl stepped out onto a controlled pedestrian crossing – even though the traffic light was green for vehicles to proceed.

The surgeon was driving at below the 30mph speed limit, the court heard

Dr Chandran was driving at 28mph, which was within the 30mph speed limit, when she heard a thud” and her window smashed. She stopped immediately to find that the girl, then aged 12, had been struck by the car and thrown 11 metres beyond the crossing due to the impact.

She suffered a subarachnoid bleed to the brain and has been left with cognitive and psychiatric problems and headaches as a result. She is also at increased risk of epilepsy, the court heard.

The child’s mother was suing Dr Chandran for £225,000 damages, on the girl’s behalf, claiming the incident was caused by the surgeon’s negligence because she was driving too fast given the prevailing conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Dr Chandran stated that the incident was caused by the child stepping out into the road when the traffic light was green for vehicles to proceed.

The court found that the defendant was primarily responsible for the collision and apportioned liability 60/40 in the claimant’s favour – a 40% reduction on the proposed £225,000 damages.

Deputy High Court Judge Dexter Dias KC said this was because of “the contributory negligence of the claimant stepping out into the road while the traffic lights were green for traffic".

He said: “There is a common misconception that if one is driving just below the speed limit, this is sufficient to be a reasonable and competent driver. It may not be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The maximum speed limit is not a target or an infallibly safe measure. It is an absolute upper limit, only justified if conditions and the road situation are sufficiently good to permit it.

“This, essentially, was the error that Dr Chandran fell into.”