Mia's delight as Jack and the Beanstalk playground creation set to be built for Wicksteed Park

A 10-year-old girl’s climbing frame creation which was inspired by Jack and the Beanstalk will soon be built and installed in Wicksteed Park.

Mia Opoku Agyeman has won a competition to design new playground equipment for the Kettering attraction after her detail and use of 3D modelling software impressed judges.

The Northampton youngster will now see the climbing frame manufactured by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd before it is put in the park’s playground for children to enjoy.

Mia and her winning design

She will have an opportunity to visit the factory while it is being built and received a prize from Kettering mayor Cllr Emily Fedorowycz at an event also attended by Cllr Helen Howell, chairman of the Wicksteed Charitable Trust Oliver Wicksteed, former trustee Linden Groves and managing director of Wicksteed Leisure Katherine Perkins.

As part of a presentation, Mia said: “I got my design idea from the story of ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’.

“I would love to play on a climbing frame that is made to look like a beanstalk with a sky-like top. I also would like to have an exciting slide attached to it from which the children can slide down swiftly after the hard work of climbing up.

“I wish there would be lovely colourful paintings of children of different colours and leaves of different colours and shapes, maybe add some various surprises on the climbing frame.

Mia with Kettering mayor Cllr Emily Fedorowycz and the other finalists at Wicksteed Park

“Last but most importantly, there will be a big soft landing, like from the bouncy castle that is bouncy on the ground in case of any falling.”

Mia’s entry was among dozens which were eventually whittled down to a final shortlist. The others shortlisted were Veritie Marks, Ava Mae Cox, and Cleo Berry and Amani Chirwa, who did a joint entry.

Connor McIntyre, Wicksteed Park’s community and heritage coordinator, said: “I think Mia’s design is really creative and I love the story behind it.

"It is reminiscent of the helter skelter slide at Wicksteed from the 1950s.