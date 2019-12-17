Mia takes top title at University of Northampton schools art competition

A budding artist from Northampton has had her talent recognised in a competition for schools.

Mia Woods, from Northampton High School, scooped the award for 'Most Outstanding Work' at the University of Northampton’s School Arts and Design Competition, with her painting

'Hell Just Called'.

Karolina Kusza of Northampton School for Girls.

The annual contest sees an expert judging panel of university academics choose the very best work by sixth formers and college students from Northamptonshire and Bedfordshire,

with this year’s competition attracting 309 entries from 17 schools.

Mia also picked up first place in the Fine Art category at the awards night, which was held at Waterside Campus on Thursday, 5 December.

Other award winners from Northampton included Caroline Chisholm School’s Louisa Oliver and Natalija Sidlovska, who came first and third, respectively, in the Photography category.

Wiktoria Oracz, from Malcolm Arnold Academy, was runner up.

Karolina Kusza, from Northampton School for Girls, was runner up in the Fine Art category, while Northampton School for Boys’ Juan-Carlos Trotter came third.

In the Drawing category, Ellie Sidlauskas from Northampton High School for Girls was runner up, with her school-mate Anna Kate Wood coming second in Fashion & Textiles.

The university’s new Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Shân Wareing, attended the evening and was impressed with the standard of work on display.

She said: “The creative arts are vitally important for developing all kinds of insights and skills, and it was fantastic to see the quality of artwork produced by students across Northamptonshire and beyond.

“Many of the exhibited works were breathtaking in beauty and execution. I would have gladly taken lots of them home with me.

“As a newcomer to the institution, it was also really brilliant to see students and teachers participating in an event at the university. It was a chance to celebrate the enormous

contribution, which the schools have made to their students’ journeys, and a chance to look forwards – through the exhibition, the public recognition and the prizes – to the futures

opening up for these talented young people.”