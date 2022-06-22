Met Office warning over stormy end to Northamptonshire mini-heatwave

Met Office warning says storm could hit just about anywhere across Northamptonshire between 10am and midnight on Thursday

Met Office experts are predicting a stormy break in the mini-heatwave over Northamptonshire.

A yellow weather alert for the possibility of thunderstorms hitting the county was issued early on Wednesday (June 22).

It covers a period from 10am on Thursday through to midnight, particularly during the afternoon and early evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Met Office spokesman said: “While most places will probably miss them, there is a chance that places could see up to 40mm of rain could fall in an hour or so and up to 60 mm could fall in two or three hours.

"These torrential downpours may be accompanied by frequent lightning, whilst gusty winds and hail may also affect a few places.

"Exact locations of the storms will be hard to pinpoint so the warning area will be kept under review and updated if necessary.”