Met Office issues warning for rain, thunder, lightning hitting Northamptonshire on Friday afternoon
Heavy rainfall could bring flooding and travel disruption
A Met Office yellow warning for storms across Northamptonshire has been issued from noon on Friday (September 9).
Experts predict showers will develop widely during the afternoon, some being heavy with scattered thunderstorms.
The heavy rainfall could bring a chance of some flooding and disruption, with those affected urged to take care when travelling.
A spokesman said: “Frequent lightning is also possible in a few places, along with hail.There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray and standing water.
“Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible, potentially leading to some damage to buildings or structures
“Perhaps damage to a few buildings and structures from lightning strikes, with short-term loss of power and other services possible.”
The warning is in force until 7pm with 15-20 mm of rain possible in an hour in places, although one or two spots might see 30-50 mm in around three hours.