Forecasters are predicting temperatures could reach the mid-30s in parts of Northamptonshire on Friday and Saturday

Met Office experts issued a health warning to go alongside forecasts of extreme heat for Northamptonshire at the end of this week.

Local weather-watchers @NNweather has uppped its previous expectations to maximum temperatures reaching a stifling 34°C in parts of the county on Friday (June 17) and Saturday.

The Met Office Level 2 Heat-Health Alert is designed to help healthcare professionals manage through periods of extreme temperature, acting as an early warning system for periods of high temperatures which have the potential to affect the public’s health.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Level three and four alerts follow when thresholds are exceeded and a prolonged hot spell becomes severe.

Agostinho Sousa, head of extreme events and health protection at the UK Health Security Agency, said: “We want everyone to enjoy the hot weather safely when it arrives and be aware of good health advice for coping with warmer conditions.

“During periods of hot weather it is especially important to keep checking on those who are most vulnerable, such as older people and those with heart or lung conditions.

“Make sure to look out for signs of heat exhaustion and follow our simple health advice to beat the heat.”

Hot weather is set to move into the county on Friday and Saturday but bringing with it soaring pollen levels to make life uncomfortable for hay fever sufferers.

Temperatures could eclipse the hottest June day recorded at the Met Office Pitsford weather station set in 2017 when thermometers reached 31.9°C.

Deputy chief meteorologist, Dan Rudman, said: “Temperatures will continue to rise as we go through the week, becoming well above-average by Friday when many parts are likely to exceed 30°C and may even reach 34°C in some places.”

“This is the first spell of hot weather this year and it is unusual for temperature to exceed these values in June. Many areas will also see some warm nights with minimum temperatures expected to be in the high teens or even low 20s for some overnight.”