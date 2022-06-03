Mental health advocate from Northampton named as ‘Platinum Champion’ and invited to Buckingham Palace

A mental health advocate from Northampton has been named as ‘Platinum Champion’ and invited to a Royal event for his dedication to volunteering.

Joe Plumb, who set up an anti-bullying charity when he was 13 and works with charities to offer mental health support, has been recognised by the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS).

According to the charity, The Platinum Champion Awards were launched to celebrate “extraordinary volunteers who go the extra mile to improve the lives of others”.

Joe Plumb.

Joe said: “I was made a Platinum Champion for my services to mental health, charity and my voluntary work for the NHS, which involved mental health support and safeguarding and advanced medical response if ambulances are busy.

“I had just come out of a charity meeting when I received notification of the award and I was absolutely speechless.

“I don’t ever do anything for awards or accolades, I just want to make a difference, but to receive this honour and recognition means so much as it makes me feel like the work I do globally is really making a difference and that’s all I ever want to do.

“I will never stop doing any of the work I do and this gives me much more of a drive to do more and help improve and save the lives of others.”

Joe has even been placed in the top 70 volunteers selected to receive the champion award.

A spokesman RVS said: “The entry standard was incredibly high, and we received more than 3,000 nominations. We think you are truly amazing.

“All 490 Platinum Champions will receive a specially designed pin and a signed certificate from HRH The Duchess of Cornwall. The 70 most outstanding volunteers have also been invited to celebrate at a special edition of The Big Jubilee Lunch in London on June 5.”