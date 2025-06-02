Men with 'gun' in Wellingborough street arrested on suspicion of firearms offences
Members of the public called 999 when they saw men in Midland Road with what appeared to be a ‘gun’ just after 5.50pm.
Officers attended the incident close to the entrance to the Swangate shopping centre – arresting two men after finding a replica firearm.
A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened just after 5.50pm on May 30, when we received a report that a firearm had been spotted in Midland Road, Wellingborough.
“We deployed and located the firearm which turned out to be an imitation/replica.
“Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.”