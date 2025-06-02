Men with 'gun' in Wellingborough street arrested on suspicion of firearms offences

Men seen with a 'gun' in a Wellingborough street have been arrested on suspicion of firearms offences after an incident on Friday (May 30).

Members of the public called 999 when they saw men in Midland Road with what appeared to be a ‘gun’ just after 5.50pm.

Officers attended the incident close to the entrance to the Swangate shopping centre – arresting two men after finding a replica firearm.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “This incident happened just after 5.50pm on May 30, when we received a report that a firearm had been spotted in Midland Road, Wellingborough.

“We deployed and located the firearm which turned out to be an imitation/replica.

“Two men were arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm.”