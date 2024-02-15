Men from Wellingborough and Northampton released following A45 fatal crash arrests
Two men arrested after a fatal crash on the A45 near Raunds on Saturday (February 10) have been released as police continue to investigate the incident.
Emergency services had been called to the eastbound carriageway at about 8.05am, between the Raunds roundabout and the A14, with the road closed for more than eight hours.
The crash involved three vehicles - a yellow Ford Fiesta, a black Toyota Avensis and blue VW Passat. The Toyota and the Fiesta were both travelling eastbound and the Passat westbound.
A passenger in the Fiesta – a man in his 20s – was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested the driver of the Ford Fiesta, a 30-year-old man, and the driver of the Toyota Avensis, a 34-year-old man, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
A spokesman for Northants Police said: “The arrested 34-year-old Northampton man has been released under investigation, and the 30-year-old Wellingborough man has been released on bail pending further enquiries.”
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101.
Please quote incident number 24000083907 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.