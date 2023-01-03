Meet two of Northampton's babies born on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

As the New Year was welcomed in, families in Northampton also welcomed new additions.

Jaxx James was born on New Year’s Eve (December 31, 2022) at 5.37pm weighing 7lb 6oz.

And Kase Seymour was born on New Year’s Day (January 1, 2023) at 3.17pm. He was born at 33 weeks and is currently on the neonatal intensive care unit at Northampton General Hospital.

Kase Seymour (left) born on New Year's Day and Jaxx James (right) born on New Year's Day.