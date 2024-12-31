Meet the ‘West Northants Business of the Year’ – a martial arts school expanding on a global scale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Meet the ‘West Northamptonshire Business of the Year’, a martial arts school that has continued to go from strength to strength over the past two decades and is expanding on a global scale.

Proaction Martial Arts took home the top spot at the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards, and is one of the largest martial arts schools in Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and the East Midlands.

Having been founded in 2002, and the Northampton branch being introduced three years later in 2005, the business has around 1,500 members and multiple clubs across four counties and several cities.

The team’s commitment to being a force for positive change has remained the same over the decades, as well as treating everyone as an individual and catering to their needs.

Proaction Martial Arts was named 'West Northamptonshire Business of the Year' at the Chamber of Commerce Business Awards. Photo: Nick Freeman Photography.

Proaction prides itself on creating a nurturing, focused and welcoming atmosphere, which ensures all attendees are comfortable and at ease in being the best version of themselves.

The business was founded by chief instructor and director Tom Nicholson, and he is now joined by his wife as co-director.

Having run an unsuccessful martial arts club in Hemel Hempstead in 1998 and changed career path following its demise, Tom realised this was his passion and took the opportunity to start something new four years later.

“We’re far more than just kick and punch,” Tom told the Chronicle & Echo. “That’s people’s first impression when they hear martial arts.”

The business is one of the largest martial arts schools in Northamptonshire, Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and the East Midlands. Photo: Nick Freeman Photography.

The team also offer life skills programmes and ensure these are intertwined with martial arts to assist with life-long learning and development among the strong community they have built.

He continued: “This is their safe place to be themselves and everyone supports each other to be the best they can be.”

The founder believes it is the professionalism of the club, the strong communication, and the way they encourage attendees to strive for their best that people like most about Proaction.

Talking about being named ‘West Northants Business of the Year’, Tom said: “It’s amazing really. We’d never gone for any awards or accolades until the end of 2023, when we were finalists for a national award.

“This is a real testament to the work and dedication of everyone in our team and our community. It is really rewarding and we hope it gives potential new members comfort and confidence in what we do.”

The business’ “unique” offering is that all staff members began as customers and they have all been on their own journeys with Proaction. With a team of just shy of 30, they are all “super focused” on the customer experience.

Tom’s proudest achievement of the past 22 years is seeing the attendees develop. Whether it is those with additional challenges in their daily lives or world level elite athletes, Tom finds most joy in seeing each individual’s growth.

The focus for 2025 is expanding the business further throughout the UK, as well as working on their charity mission.

With one of the families among their community having built a school in the Dominican Republic of Congo, Tom recently announced their “huge” plan to introduce a free martial arts offering over there.

For more information on Proaction Martial Arts, visit their website here.