Meet the staff, volunteers and some of the animals as Northamptonshire's Animals In Need holds open day

The event is on Sunday (September 10)
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 7th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 12:43 BST
Northamptonshire’s Animals In Need is holding an open day this weekend.

People are invited to go along and meet the staff, volunteers and some of the animals being cared for at the award-winning animal rescue.

The open day is taking place from midday until 4pm on Sunday (September 10) at Pine Tree Farm in London Road, Little Irchester.

Go along and meet the staff, volunteers and some of the animals at the Animals In Need open day on Sunday (September 10)
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “The fire and rescue unit are coming, bouncy castle, face painter, cake stall, barbecue, raffle, bottle stall, toiletries, tombola and much more!

"The weather is set to be glorious, disabled parking only on site.”Animals In Need rescues and re-homes hundreds of animals every year.

Recently the charity appealed for help after reaching capacity with the number of animals of all shapes and sizes in its care.

For more information about the charity and its work helping animals across the county, visit its website.

