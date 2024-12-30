Meet the six people from Northamptonshire named in the 2025 New Year's Honours list

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Half a dozen people from Northamptonshire have been named in the 2025 New Year’s Honours list.

Announced today (Monday December 30), the list celebrates those who have gone above and beyond in their industry or community and those who have achieved great things.

This year, Northamptonshire people have been honoured for their work in the charity sector, the food and drink industry and more.

Here are the six people who have been named in the honour’s list and the award they have received.

Sandra Currie (left) and Dr John Smith (right) are among the half a dozen from Northamptonshire named in the New Year's Honours List.

Martin Pratt

Martin Pratt has been awarded an CBE for services to children, to young people and to families in London. From Northampton, Mr Pratt is the executive director of Supporting People, which is a programme to provide coherent funding and policy for the housing-related support to the most vulnerable in society, at Camden Council. He is also the chair of trustees at the Young Camden Foundation.

Sandra Dickens

Sandra Dickens (Sandra Currie) is the chief executive of Kidney Research UK. From Northampton, Ms Currie has been awarded an OBE for her services to sufferers of kidney disease.

Having been CEO of Peterborough-based Kidney Research UK for more than 12 years, Ms Currie has overseen significant growth in the charity’s activities and research funding, with more than £71 million invested in research in the last decade, alongside raising awareness of the disease and championing the needs of kidney patients and their loved ones amongst government, NHS, policy makers and industry.

John Geoffrey Smith

John Geoffrey Smith is the chief executive office of GB Railfreight, which transports goods for a variety of customers. Also from Northampton, Mr Smith has been awarded an OBE for his services to rail freight transport.

Duncan Farrington

Duncan Farrington is a farmer and the founder of Farrington Oils, which is a ‘seed to bottle’ producer of Mellow Yellow cold pressed rapeseed oil. Based in Wellingborough, Mr Farrington has been awarded an MBE for his services to agriculture and to the food and drink industry.

Mr Farrington has been an outspoken and respected voice in the promotion of regenerative farming techniques. In 2020, his pioneering leadership ensured the historic achievement of being the first food product to be certified by the UN as plastic and carbon neutral. He has also been a role model to other farmers across the UK both in oil specifically.

Paul Newman

Paul Newman is the chief executive for Greensleeves Care, which is a not-for-profit care home company. Mr Newman from Banbury has been awarded an MBE for his services to health and social care.

Reverend Dr John Simon Smith

The founder and patron of Cransley Hospice in Kettering, Reverend Dr John Smith has been awarded an MBE for services to palliative care both in hospice and in the community in North Northamptonshire.

Dr Smith founded Cransley Hospice in 1998 and committed himself to securing £1.5 million of funding for the new hospice.

Since 2013, as well as being the founder of Cransley Hospice Trust, Dr Smith has been an active volunteer on the board of trustees for the charity. He has helped the team to raise in excess of £12 million.