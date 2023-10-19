Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jenny Coleman is the owner of what she describes as a “weird and wonderful” family-run antique and vintage shop at Weedon Depot.

The Antiquarium has been a staple of the shopping village for many years, but it was only two years ago when Jen took over and turned it around under its new name.

Jen was involved in the business for two years prior to taking ownership, when it was formerly known as the Emporium.

The Antiquarium, in Weedon Depot, houses 45 unique traders under one roof.

Now, she welcomes 45 traders under one roof and describes the experience as “very quirky”.

One thing The Antiquarium is well-known for is Petunia the pterodactyl, who now hangs from the antique shop ceiling. Though sadly she is not for sale, this saw the start of Jen’s love for having items dangling above customers as they peruse the variety on offer.

Jen said: “Anything customers want, we will try and source it for them. Anything you want that’s weird and wonderful, you’ll find it here.”

When asked what she believes customers like most about the shop, Jen was quick to reply and say the “atmosphere” – as it offers somewhere unique and different.

The Antiquarium also prides itself on being dog and child friendly. “I don’t know of any other antique shop that has a touch table for children to enjoy,” Jen added.

Eighties music plays throughout the building and the whole experience is described as “interactive”.

Jen says the loyal customer base is “growing all the time” and just recently a bus load of people travelled all the way from London to see what The Antiquarium is all about.

The owner’s proudest achievement of the past two years is how she has turned the shop and overall experience around.

Her main aim and vision was to offer a wider variety of more unique items and welcome artisan dealers to the community. It is variety that is most important to Jen.

“We have a whole different client base now,” said Jen, who described the wood furniture you would be met by at the entrance of the shop more than two years ago. This could not be further from the reality of what you see when you enter today.

When asked why people should support independent traders, like the 45 under the Antiquarium roof, Jen said: “If you don’t, you will lose them. People can’t keep going if they aren’t supported. They sell stuff you just can’t find elsewhere.”

Seen as “treasures” by the Antiquarium team and its customers, Jen says the items are often things people did not know or realise they wanted.

The owner recently welcomed one customer into the store, who left with two Roman helmets. He had no intention of going in and buying them, but was pleased with his slightly random purchase.

Looking to the future of the thriving antique shop, Jen would love to open the mezzanine level of the building – with work underway at the moment.

She would also like to continue adding to the variety available to customers and hang more items from the ceiling, to join Petunia the pterodactyl.