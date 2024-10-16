Meet the ‘one-to-watch’ Northampton hospitality business with four venues offering ‘fun new things’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The co-owner of a Northampton hospitality business with four venues, which has been named “one to watch”, has shared the vision for the difference they want to make to the local food and drink scene.

Bad Butler Hospitality was founded by Ben Francoise and Nicola Butler just before the summer, as they continued to expand their offering across the town and beyond.

It began with Saints Coffee, which opened in St Giles’ Street in August 2021 – followed by their second location in Stony Stratford’s High Street in June 2022.

Pizza restaurant Pala was next to open at the heart of the Cultural Quarter in August 2023, and their latest endeavour Lola’s Bar, alongside the Royal & Derngate, was the most recent in September.

When the pair founded Saints Coffee more than three years ago, the aim was to create an overarching brand – but they knew it would only come into fruition when they had built several businesses. That’s why the Bad Butler Hospitality name did not surface until this summer.

“We always had the idea to bring different venues and cuisines,” Ben told the Chronicle & Echo. “We’re trying to do some fun new things in Northampton, which you generally see in most towns and cities.”

Bad Butler Hospitality is one of just five finalists in the ‘one to watch’ category at this year’s Weetabix Northamptonshire Food and Drink Awards.

He said it is “always good to be recognised” as it continues to build the business and brand, and the team looks forward to attending tomorrow’s award ceremony.

When asked why they decided to enter the tender exercise against 11 other establishments to be in with a chance of opening a new venue alongside the Royal & Derngate, Ben said: “We had always admired the space and unit, it’s beautiful in there.”

Though Ben deemed their business as “relatively small” compared to those they were up against, he felt their vision for a new venue identity and aim to bring new customers to the theatre truly aligned.

“There was a lot of planning,” said Ben, when asked about the process of getting the bar ready to open in September. “We had four-and-a-half weeks from getting the keys to opening, and it usually takes two-to-three months.”

This is why they focused on the front of house and bar sides of the business initially, before launching their tapas menu around two weeks ago.

The venue has received an “overwhelmingly positive” response so far. Not only have new faces paid Lola’s a visit, but those who frequented the former venue too – and it is the signature cocktails they have enjoyed most.

The food menu feedback has also been “fantastic” and the chef has been praised for taking people to Spain with the dishes on offer.

Tapas, charcuterie and desserts are now available from midday until 9pm from Tuesdays to Thursdays, and midday until 10pm on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We hope we can get to a place where we’re integrated and flowing with the theatre,” said Ben, who emphasised they want to welcome ticket holders before and after their shows.

“We want to bring new people to the doorstep of the Royal & Derngate, as it’s an asset to the town.”

Looking to the future of Bad Butler Hospitality, Ben and Nicola have other ideas but will pause to focus on their current projects before going full steam ahead.

An important part of launching the business was offering interesting and varied careers in hospitality, particularly for a younger demographic – and this continues to be a focus moving forward.