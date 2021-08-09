Meet the Olympic BMX heroes at Corby's Adrenaline Alley celebration session

Fans of urban sports have been given the chance to meet Team GB's Freestyle BMX medal-winning heroes back in their Corby training HQ at Adrenaline Alley in Priors Haw Road.

Freestyle BMXers, gold medallist Charlotte Worthington and bronze medallist Declan Brooks will be guests of honour at a special celebration day.

The welcome home session on Wednesday, August 18, will see the athletes return to the ramps where they honed their tricks in preparation for the Tokyo Olympics.

Charlotte Worthington and Declan Brooks

A spokesman for Adrenaline Alley said: "You can join the celebration as we welcome back Charlotte and Declan, plus you can join in the session from 10am to 6pm for a massively reduced price."

As well as meeting the Corby-based Olympians, guests who attend the session have been guaranteed entry at a bargain price and also will receive a signed poster.

Charlotte was welcomed home by her Corby family - the Farrells - to their Stanion home last week, just days after wowing the judges at the Olympic BMX Freestyle event.

BMXers, skateboarders, inline skaters, and scooter riders will be able to use the ramps at the Alley alongside their heroes.

Charlotte clinches the Gold medal

Adrenaline Alley is set out over 120,000 sq ft of wood, concrete and dirt making it the largest in the UK, and one of the largest in Europe.

The park has different zones across its buildings to suit riders of different abilities, from novices to international athletes who use some of Europe’s largest ramps in ‘The Wairhouse’ with its two colossal jump boxes, a huge step-up and a replica of the classic FISE stepdown spine.

Gold entry to the event is £9, or £10 standard entry. To book and join the celebration session click here.

Charlotte pulled off the first ever in competition backflip 360 successfully executed in a women's competition

The celebration session takes place on August 18th 2021

Declan Brooks in Tokyo