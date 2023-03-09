Meet the Northamptonshire twins who have achieved their ‘lifelong dream’ to become police officers together
The now 18-year-old’s joined the cadets when they were 13
Twin sisters have made a lifelong dream come true as they have both become police officers together in Northamptonshire.
Jodie and Molly Hill, 18, have both recently become fully fledged police officers with Northamptonshire Police after first getting a taste of the police life at a police fair aged just nine. At age 13, they both joined the cadets.
Molly says: “I had an interest in policing from a young age and being a cadet meant that I could do community engagement while working with members of the public and police officers.”
They later went on to join Northamptonshire Police through the non-degree entry route, formally attesting as police officers last month.
Jodie added: “I wanted to join the police as soon as I could and with this route it meant I didn't have to go to uni. I wasn't expecting to get in, however when I started passing all the assessments it felt more real.
“I think being at cadets helped me feel more confident in taking the next step as I knew what to expect, knew about the roles and responsibilities of the police, so I was confident in progressing to become an officer.”
Speaking about being twins in the service together, Molly said: “To have my twin in the service feels amazing. We both have different career paths to move onto in the future but to be working with each other in the same force is great.”
Jodie added: “I'm very excited to be doing training with her and then progressing onto different specialist units and watching us eventually go down different pathways.”
While the twins are only just starting their police careers, they were asked whether there was any competition between them. Jodie said: “Everything we do we try and put it in a competitive way to make both of us improve and become better.
“However, with the police it’s all about working together and helping each other rather than competing against each other. We however both have different routes we want to take and specialise in so I think there may be a bit of competition to see who progresses first,” Jodie added.