Meet the Northamptonshire dance fitness studio offering ‘movement for everyone’

The business is the only barre fitness studio in the county

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 16:25 GMT

A Northamptonshire dance fitness studio, which was first opened in June 2018, is proud to offer “movement for everyone”.

Pose Fitness Studios, located in Unit 5C at Weedon Depot, was founded by a former professional dancer and performer.

Sarah Celia Partington wanted to share her passion for movement and dance, and encourage more people to get involved with the art form – no matter their previous experience or fitness levels.

Katherine Tranter, who joined founder Sarah Celia Partington as joint owner and director last year.
Pose Fitness began by offering ballet based fitness classes and is the only barre fitness studio in the county.

Putting aside the adult ballet and barre fitness, it also offers yoga, pilates and most recently reformer pilates in a bid to provide something for everyone.

Since then, Sarah has launched her own ballet barre brand, Pose Barre – which is now offered as a teacher training programme and qualification for instructors.

Sarah is joined by Katherine Tranter, 50, who is the joint owner and director. Katherine took on her new role last year, but has taught classes at the studio since January 2019.

Pose Fitness Studios is the only barre fitness studio in the county – and you can see a barre pictured here.
Katherine said: “Sarah wasn’t able to find the barre culture she was used to as a trained dancer, and wanted to bring that to the county.

“The building at the Depot is beautiful with so much floor space and natural light.”

The business has built up a base of “really loyal clients” and they are always open to welcoming as many newcomers as possible.

Reformer pilates, which is done on a machine rather than a mat, was first introduced in 2021 in groups as small as four – which Katherine described as a “nice specialism”.

With such a “strong focus on wellbeing”, it made sense for the business to introduce yoga and pilates to its offering.

Sarah and Katherine are joined by five regular independent teachers, who also frequent other studios across the country.

The business’ proudest achievement is the launch of Pose Barre as its own brand of ballet fitness.

Katherine said: “Sarah has Pose Barre teachers across the country and the unique choreography is fantastic. Each track has that feel good factor.”

Pose Fitness Studios is hoping to host more workshops in the summer and encourages everyone to keep an eye out.

You can find out more about Pose Fitness Studios by visiting their website here.

