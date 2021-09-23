A Northampton woman who set up an online fundraiser for the families of four people who died in Derbyshire has raised more than £20,000.

Cassie Perry, from Chapel Brampton, saw the ‘devastating’ news that three children and a mother had died in Killamarsh on Sunday (September 19), and instantly tried to find somewhere to donate money to the families.

The 22-year-old, who says her ‘heart broke’ when she saw what had happened, was unable to find an online page, so reached out to close friends to ask permission and set one up herself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cassie Perry (left) and the scene of the killings (right) (SWNS).

In just 36 hours, the fundraiser smashed the £20,000 target Cassie set, and at time of writing stands at more than £23,000.

Cassie said: “I shared the page as close to the incident as I could, and it just took off from there.

“It’s humbling to see the amount we have raised and I’m grateful to everyone who has donated and supported.

“I know that no amount of money will take away the pain. We can only try and help in some way.”

The victims have been named by Derbyshire Police Terri Harris, 35, and her two children Lacey Bennett, 11, and John Paul Bennett, 13. The third child, Connie Gent, 11, from Sheffield, was Lacey's friend.

Damien Bendall, 31, from Killamarsh, was arrested at the scene and has since been charged with four counts of murder.

Cassie says once the fundraiser has been closed, 50 percent of the money raised will go to Lacey and John Paul’s father, 25 percent to Terri’s family and 25 percent to Connie’s.

The customer services manager added: “I believe in a time like this that nobody should have to worry about their finances.

“The funds will go towards funeral costs and anything left over will of course go to the families.

“I wanted to do what I could as a human being and help the best I can.

“Thank you to all that have donated and shared. Let’s keep on sharing this so we can gain as much support for these families as we can.”

Cassie intends to leave the fundraiser live for as long as she can, but it will close when funds are needed for funerals and memorials.