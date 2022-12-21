Meet the Northampton school encouraging parents to reach out for support this Christmas

A Northampton school has shared what they have been doing in the run up to Christmas, in a bid to rebuild the strong community they had before the pandemic.

Eastfield Academy, in St Alban’s Close, has recently partnered with two local care homes and hosted their second care and share event – which sees families donate what they no longer need and take what they do.

Only uniforms were donated at the first care and share event, but this one was expanded to include children and adult clothing, toys, and games too.

More than 100 toys and games, 100 items of clothing and 200 items of uniform were donated, and only a few handfuls of uniform items were left at the end.

Keleigh Moore, interim assistant principal at Eastfield Academy said: “The families were really grateful and amazing at donating – there were bags full given by some.

“These events remove the stigma around reaching out for help when you are in need. There is no need for families to ask, they can take from us with no questions asked.

“Our school is here to help and the community is pulling together now more than ever.”

Pupils performing at Rathgar Residential Care Home, which they have been linked with since 2019.

Eastfield Academy knows difficulties are heightened at Christmas time, even before the cost of living began to rise, and so they endeavoured to create a support network families know they can rely on.

The care and share events provide an opportunity to talk to other attendees, the school can point people in the direction of useful resources, and families can be in a warm space without the worry of switching on their heating.

“Families know we’ll always be there,” said Keleigh.

In a bid to provide opportunities to students who would not experience them otherwise, the school recently took part in a ‘Santa run’ alongside the other David Ross Education Trust schools.

The £500 raised has been put into the ‘inspiration fund’, which is spent on experiences like sporting events, music lessons and welcoming in well-renowned athletes to the school.

To strengthen the community beyond themselves, Eastfield Academy has partnered with two local care homes this festive season.

The school worked closely with Rathgar Residential Care Home, home to individuals with dementia and Alzheimer’s, before the pandemic – when reception children would visit every other week to play games with them.

Now restrictions have been eased, the schools’ choir, led by teachers Amy Ford and Stephanie Geller, visited to share some Christmas cheer.

Keleigh said: “The residents always respond positively and had big smiles on their faces.

“It also gives the pupils a chance to meet members of the community they wouldn’t usually see.

“We want the care homes to know they are not forgotten about.”

The school choir also visited Margaret’s Rest Home, who they will be setting up a pen pal scheme with in the new year.

The assistant principal hopes it will form an interesting part of the care home residents’ day and will allow the pupils, from year three onwards, to write for a purpose.

