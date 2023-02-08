A Northampton gym owner has raised more than £30,000 for different charities over the past decade.

Ali Wilson, the owner of Progressive Training Systems in Brackmills, was recently contacted by RSPCA Northampton – the charity the gym fundraised for in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of all the non corporate fundraisers last year, PTS donated the most, with a total of more than £3,000.

The attendees of one of Progressive Training Systems' fitness competitions last year, in aid of RSPCA Northampton.

There is even talk that PTS may have donated the highest amount of all non corporate fundraisers the charity has ever seen.

Ali said: “This came as a nice surprise. Fundraising is something I believe in and I want to lead by example for my 11-year-old daughter Ellia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If you are in a position to help others, you should – and that is one of my core values.”

The money raised saved 12 cats and allowed them to be rehomed, and Ali has been invited to RSPCA Northampton with his daughter to see the work they do firsthand.

PTS chooses a different charity to raise funds for each year, and it was brought to Ali’s attention by a client that as a local branch, RSPCA Northampton does not receive central funding.

They managed to hit the £3,000 mark by hosting a number of informal ‘strongman’ events, which included deadlifting people, pulling cars, and flipping 300kg tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gym also hosted powerlifting and fitness competitions, and bake sales.

A portion of the money each individual pays to take part was put in the fundraising pot, and anyone was welcome to join.

“Holding events also gives members and their families an opportunity to socialise,” said Ali.

The gym owner was touched that RSPCA Northampton got in touch to let him know how the money had benefited the charity and the animals they look after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s good to see the direct result of the money raised as otherwise you’d question how it made a difference.

“Learning it costs £250 to rehome a cat puts things into perspective and my daughter was thrilled we had helped 12 cats.”