Meet the new face of the longest-standing brewery brand across Northampton, hoping to bring fresh ideas to 2025

Meet the new face of the longest-standing brewery brand across Northampton, who hopes to bring his fresh ideas to 2025 and beyond.

Phipps Northampton Brewery Company, located in Kingswell Street, first moved to the town in 1817 but dates back to as early as 1801 in Towcester.

Following the company’s return to independence under the control of the founding Phipps family once more, the iconic Phipps IPA was revived in 2008 and the Albion Brewery followed in 2014.

Now, after 16 years of brewing, it is time for the next generation to take the reins and plot the course of the business for the next decade.

It was a long search for the right candidate, who was happy to carry the weight of the brand’s history on their shoulders – as well as bringing fresh ideas to sustain Phipps’ future.

Johnny Howes joined Phipps from Magpie Brewery in Nottingham in October, and the move down to the East Midlands was a homecoming as he was born and raised in Kettering.

As the new face of Phipps, Johnny spoke to the Chronicle & Echo to share stories from his brewing game and plans for Phipps next year and beyond.

Johnny first entered the brewing industry at Navigation in Nottingham three years ago, as he worked through his apprenticeship course.

He was invited to be the head brewer at Magpie two years later and continued his apprenticeship, while developing his skills in producing both traditional ales and craft beers.

After a year at Magpie, this opportunity arose at Phipps and Johnny knew it was time to move closer to his family.

Johnny and Phipps’ managing director Alaric Neville are loosely related and with Johnny’s apprenticeship coming to an end, Alaric gave him the chance to step up at Phipps.

Johnny joined the team as deputy manager and brewer in October, working under head brewer Ed who has been with the company for seven years.

With his experience in traditional ales, which Phipps is renowned for, Johnny knew he was the right fit – as well as the fact he grew up in the county.

“It’s been really good and I settled in really quick,” said Johnny. “The team is really committed to the brand, and there’s a nice vibe and atmosphere. I was comfortable and fit in immediately.”

Looking to the future of Phipps, Johnny spoke of their plans to keg and can new beers – and to continue building on the solid foundation of traditional ales, which he says he is an advocate for.

They have also just started working with Wharf Distillery to produce a distilled spirit. The journey to producing this whiskey is a new one for Phipps.

Johnny also looks forward to the business’ annual involvement in organising our town’s Beer Festival next June, which will mark 15 years of the popular event.

For more information on Phipps Northampton Brewing Company, visit the business’ website here.