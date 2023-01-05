Meet 'The Mum Club’, the group connecting Northampton mothers who ‘just get it’

A mother of two has shared the benefits of connecting with and supporting others in similar situations, after she purchased the Northampton franchise of ‘The Mum Club’ in July 2021.

Harley Waller, mother to a two-year-old daughter and four-year-old son, believed it was the right time to launch the club in the town a year and a half ago – for mothers to let their hair down and remember who they are.

The 29-year-old, from Boughton, said: “Needing a network of mum friends is something I could relate to, as it’s too easy to lose your identity during motherhood.

The Mum Club was first launched in Northampton in July 2021. Photo: Phoebe Gilder Photography.

“I saw the need to bring the focus back to the mothers and it doesn’t matter what stage you’re at to be welcomed in.”

At least one brunch event is hosted each month, where mothers can decide if they bring their children or not.

Harley also arranges evening events for just the mothers, which includes going for meals or a more creative choice of wreath making, so those who work can attend if the daytime brunches are not possible.

“It doesn’t matter what stage of motherhood you’re at,” said Harley. “Whether you’ve only just had a baby, are pregnant, trying to conceive, or have a grown up child, this support network is for all.

29-year-old Harley Waller, the mother of two who runs The Mum Club Northampton.

“It’s for the mums who just get it. We’ve all been there and done that – and got the eye bags to prove it.”

Although Harley enjoyed attending baby groups with her children, she knew there had to be an alternative for mothers where they can “speak to like-minded people”.

The 29-year-old was the first in her friendship group to get married and have children and says she understands it can be “lonely”, which is why “creating a community she did not already have was so important”.

Each event held by The Mum Club has a maximum of around 30 places available and only six tickets remain for the next one on January 24.

The events provide a chance to network with like-minded mothers who can let their hair down. Photo: Phoebe Gilder Photography.

From 10am until 12pm, attendees will come together at the Ten Hands Cafe in Towcester and will receive a brunch selection, two hot drinks, a goodie bag, and have the chance to network with mothers from across the town.