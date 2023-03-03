A mother of a 19-month-old daughter has put her all into creating a “pram friendly, free and inclusive” community for all parents across Northamptonshire.

Jodie Hampson, 38, first set up ‘Parent Meets’ last August when, while she was attending groups with her own daughter, she realised there was nothing out there that was inclusive of all.

She said: “After having your own child, it makes you realise how difficult it is to navigate and manage your child, a pushchair, a car seat and everything else that comes with parenthood.

Jodie Hampson, the founder of Parent Meets. Photo: Liane Marie Photography.

“You don’t realise not everywhere and everything is baby and pram friendly, so you struggle to attend get-togethers and activities.

“After finding out others felt the same, I wanted to create something inclusive for all parents.”

Parent Meets is a non profit group that provides “a safe and friendly space for parents to connect” across the county – whether that is mothers, fathers, grandparents, or carers.

“There’s not much available for fathers and grandparents,” said Jodie. “But this has been received really well and is a growing community.”

Parent Meets is a non profit group that provides “a safe and friendly space for parents to connect” across the county. Photo: Liane Marie Photography.

Jodie believes Parent Meets has been a success as there is no cost, which has created a relaxed and non-pressured environment for attendees.

There are typically between eight and 10 parents who join for each event, but this varies depending on the location or the activity.

The main aim moving forward is to encourage greater involvement from fathers, grandparents and carers.

Jodie comes from an events background and as she is currently not in work, she has turned to organising these get-togethers as that is what she is passionate about.

She said: “Parenthood is such a journey, especially the first time. It’s scary, and important to surround yourself with those who understand.

“Groups like these have mental health benefits as you find out others struggle too.”

Every other Thursday, Parent Meets host a ‘cuppa club’ and a walking group also happens frequently at the likes of Abington Park and Harlestone Firs.

Jodie sees the importance of supporting local businesses by meeting at different places across the county.

Those who attend the meets have expressed they are happy to travel so have recently visited the new cafe Nourish, in Olney.

