Meet the ‘Latte Lady’ – one of the team members behind The Lewis Foundation’s newest Northampton cafe

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet the ‘Latte Lady’, who is one of the team members behind The Lewis Foundation’s newest cafe at the heart of Northampton town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The admirable charity, which delivers 2,000 gift packs to adult cancer patients across the Midlands each month, took over the cafe inside the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery last Tuesday (November 12).

With a successful coffee shop at the Elgar Centre in Upton, as well as two retail stores in our town and Luton, the team was proud to announce the latest addition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are committed to offering a wide range of high quality food and drink options in a relaxed and welcoming space, coupled with great customer service.

The Lewis Foundation, which delivers 2,000 gift packs to adult cancer patients across the Midlands each month, took over the cafe inside the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery last Tuesday (November 12).

Charity co-founders Lorraine and Lee Lewis recruited three individuals, as well as the help of those from the existing Upton cafe, to make this venture a success.

One of those is Jayne Catherine, a barista who has worked at the heart of the county’s hospitality industry for a number of years and is known as the Latte Lady.

Jayne has worked in a variety of venues, including Zapato Lounge, Saints Coffee, Lawrence’s Coffeehouse and, most recently, The Settling Rooms in Market Harborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, she could not turn down the opportunity to lead the team at the Link Cafe when approached by Lorraine.

“I first connected with The Lewis Foundation when I abseiled down the Lift Tower to raise money for them,” Jayne told the Chronicle & Echo. “Lorraine followed me on social media and when she reached out about this opportunity, she said she liked my fun personality and spirit.”

Joining Jayne is Emily, who calls herself ‘Ginga Barista’. The pair first met while working at Lawrence’s Coffeehouse and have remained great friends ever since.

They are also joined by Nick, who handles the catering and kitchen side of the business. Zara Sey from GF Shoetown Baker will bake from the cafe’s kitchen twice a week, to provide her delicious goods for customers to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked how it feels that she has been entrusted by the charity with this opportunity, Jayne said: “I feel really privileged to work for such a renowned name in Northampton.

“I’ve always liked what the charity stands for and their ethos. They make the best of a bad situation by offering comfort, familiarity and a caring community for people who aren’t at their best.”

The cafe has already proved a popular choice as the team had a busy first week and Jayne says this came as a “pleasant surprise”.

“From 10am until 4pm on the first day there were bums on seats,” said Jayne. “We had a visit from the Mayor and other local business owners were congratulating us. It’s been really well-received and there’s a really nice community feel.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Feedback has already shown that people like that they can pop in on their lunch breaks during the week, but then return with their families at the weekend to enjoy the Museum’s offering.

Jayne described the “double-edged sword” of leaving the team at The Settling Rooms behind but said: “I’m back in Northampton and back where I belong.”

The Link Cafe is now open from 10am until 4pm from Tuesday to Saturday and Bank Holidays, and 12pm until 4pm on Sundays.