Meet the group creating an inclusive and positive space for women and girls to play basketball in Northampton

Meet the group creating a safe, inclusive and positive environment for women and girls to learn the fundamentals of basketball, socialise and have fun in Northampton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Justplay Basketball UK C.I.C was set up by Chloe Burdett six years ago, with a focus on making the sport accessible and enjoyable – as well as promoting participation among females.

A new weekly session exclusively for basketball mums was launched in September, called ‘JustMums’, and no prior experience is necessary for attendees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the launch of the new session, Chloe has the drive to reach more women and mums who want to use basketball as a sociable, physical activity.

Justplay Basketball UK C.I.C was set up by Chloe Burdett six years ago, with a focus on making the sport accessible and enjoyable.

This is especially the case as the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing how much they enjoy the camaraderie and the chance to be active in a supportive environment.

Talking about why six years ago was the right time for her to launch the group, Chloe told the Chronicle & Echo: “I couldn’t find anywhere with the vibe I was looking for, which was basketball for fun, with no commitment and somewhere a bit more inclusive. I couldn’t see that.”

Chloe first started playing basketball at the age of nine as it was a big part of her family, with her sister also taking part in the sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was naturally tall for a girl and I was good at it,” said Chloe. “I started with county trials and then went on to East Midlands, Midlands and the England development squad when I was 16.”

A new weekly session exclusively for basketball mums was launched in September, called ‘JustMums’, and no prior experience is necessary for attendees.

After sustaining an injury, Chloe took a break from basketball and because she could no longer compete at her previous level, she did not feel good enough and turned her focus to her studies.

She continued: “There was part of me that missed it and later on I decided I wanted to play for fun.”

That was at the age of 25 and Chloe went on to fill the gap with Justplay Basketball. Six years on, it continues to have a positive impact on women and girls across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Basketball is a sport where you can just be free,” said Chloe. “It’s a chance for women and girls to show they’re strong, and can be loud and aggressive. It challenges the status quo of how we’re seen. Growing up, the sport encouraged me to be more confident, communicate well and be part of a team.”

Having linked up with her very first club, Northants Basketball Club, Chloe introduced the C.I.C to Northampton and the sessions now run from Northampton School for Girls.

The founder believes it is the “welcoming, encouraging and positive environment” that attendees like the most – as well as the fact she does not expect them to be the next best player.

Chloe hopes she encourages the women to do their best, improve their understanding of the game and leave with smiles on their faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Looking to 2025, Chloe would love to continue growing the Justplay community while working with charities and making the group part of social prescribing processes.

For more information on Justplay Basketball UK C.I.C, visit the group’s Facebook page here.