Meet the couple who run successful cafe and mod clothing store at well-known garden village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This married couple run a successful cafe and men’s clothing store at a well-known Northampton garden village, and invite more people to see what they have to offer.

Nikki and Paul Cooper first opened The Sycamore Cafe in Billing Garden Village in October 2022, and it was nine months later when the unit in front became vacant.

The pair saw the perfect opportunity to introduce a second business venture, and The Little Mod Stop is now approaching its first anniversary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With Paul’s interest in scooters, and the fact they host a weekly evening for the biker community at the cafe, they wanted the men’s clothing store to cater to the unique ‘mod scene’ look.

Nikki and Paul Cooper first opened The Sycamore Cafe in Billing Garden Village in October 2022, and it was nine months later when they established The Little Mod Stop.

When asked to describe what they offer at both businesses, Nikki said: “At the cafe we do a huge gluten-free menu and it is an open and airy cafe. People can come in for a coffee or to eat breakfast or lunch. It is a nice place to sit.

“The Little Mod Stop is unique and there’s nothing else like it in the area. We have a good biker following around the county. Even if you’re just looking for a nice t-shirt, they’re good quality and reasonable prices.

“Anyone can pop in, you don’t have to follow the mod scene to be able to purchase.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The couple enjoy being part of a hub of independent businesses at Billing Garden Village, and feel grateful that they took over the well-established motorbike evenings from the previous cafe owners – which they have continued to build on.

The couple's proudest achievement is putting their unique stamp on the empty units, and building up regular clients who come back time and time again.

“When the unit became available out the front, it was the perfect time,” said Nikki, who mainly operates the cafe while Paul runs the clothing store.

“It’s been perceived really well. People say they didn’t know we were here and they were looking for something like this. They’d go miles to get products they want, or have issues with sizes when they order online.”

Their proudest achievement is putting their unique stamp on the empty units, and building up regular clients who come back time and time again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad