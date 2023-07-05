Meet the county’s ‘best sustainable lifestyle business’ that has saved around 13,000 pieces of plastic

A business, which has been named the ‘best sustainable lifestyle business in Northamptonshire’, has saved around 13,000 pieces of plastic since it was founded.

Green Machine Refill is a mobile, zero-waste and plastic-free refill service, offering high quality dried foods and liquid cleaning products to customers’ doorsteps.

The business predominantly serves Towcester and the surrounding areas, and was set up by Anne-Clare Ward in February 2021.

Anne-Clare Ward, the founder and owner of Green Machine Refill.

Before the pandemic, Anne-Clare worked as an engineer in Coventry and shopped her refill products from a business in Flore – but realised she did not want or have the time to drive long distances for eco-friendly options.

She became aware that many others across the county felt the same and came up with the idea of a mobile refill shop, bringing the service to villages, homes and offices without any effort for customers.

The aim was to see more individuals swap to plastic free shopping and reduce the impact on the planet.

It was not until June 2021 that Anne-Clare began running Green Machine Refill as a mobile shop, as it originally began as deliveries only.

Having taken six months to properly begin converting people to the refill way of shopping, Anne-Clare says it has been “great” to see so many get behind the business’ ethos.

“Lots want to reduce their plastic use but don’t have time to drive to existing shops,” she said. “The best thing has been seeing people who have wanted to shop this way enjoying it.”

The main message that the owner wants to promote is that refill shopping is “as easy, if not easier, than buying lots of plastic and throwing it away”.

Anne-Clare, whose most popular products are washing up and laundry liquids, said: “This should be a normal part of shopping habits.”

Green Machine Refill was recently named the ‘best sustainable lifestyle business in Northants’ at this year’s Muddy Stilettos Awards.

“It is amazing and was such a big surprise,” said Anne-Clare. “It’s such a nice feeling that enough of my customers thought it was worth nominating.”

The founder considers this her proudest achievement to date, as well as the fact Green Machine Limit has saved around 13,000 pieces of plastic from going to waste since it was set up.

“I’m really proud,” she added.

On the flip side, Anne-Clare says the biggest challenge she has faced over the past two years has been getting through to people that refill is an easy way to shop – and is not expensive or difficult.

When asked what her hopes are for the future of Green Machine Refill, Anne-Clare says the product list is where she wants it and there is no room to fit anything else in the van.

She does plan to continue increasing the number of venues the business can be found at, including more markets in the coming months.

Green Machine Refill can be found at Towcester Farmers Market once a month, Brackley Market every other Friday, and has a consistent route of where the van visits.