A karate instructor hailed as “caring and patient” has been named as this year’s West Northamptonshire ‘Inspirational Man’.

Lee Willis was crowned at last month’s West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) Male Role Model Awards, following multiple nominations for his work.

Lee, from Brackley, has been involved in karate since 1995 when he began taking part as a youngster who struggled with school.

The now 34-year-old started teaching the martial art in 2007, mainly to adults, as a part time job, before later making it his full time job. Lee says he now sees around 500 people a week, ranging in age from three to 65.

But it is his focus on mental health and determination to keep going during the pandemic that makes him a cut above the rest, leading to the award win.

One of the nominations for Lee said: “Lee is a fantastic role model to all of his karate students. He has endless enthusiasm and energy which makes the training enjoyable and encourages the students to keep trying.

“He talks to the students about things that he and others have done to improve their skills which inspires and encourages them and talks about difficulties he has had in training at various stages, so they understand it didn’t always come easily even for their instructor.

Lee (pictured far right) said the award's ceremony was "humbling".

“He teaches the younger students essential life skills such as stranger awareness, anti-bullying and building confidence and assertiveness, and inspires and encourages all of his students to strive to achieve the best that they can.”

During the Male Role Model Awards ceremony, Lee said he felt like he was “in a room full of giants” alongside the other inspirational nominees.

On the award, Lee said: “The fact that people thought I went above and beyond was quite touching. To win was shocking, but heartwarming and humbling.”

Lee told Chronicle & Echo about the work that he does with karate participants to help improve their mental health and build their self-esteem, which he hopes fulfils his mission to “give back a bit to the community”. In particular he spoke about teaching in schools, which can not only help with children’s fitness but also their mental health.

Lee said: “A crazy guy jumping around in white pyjamas is a bit different to saying chase this ball.”

Lee says he works six days a week and that he did not take furlough during the pandemic. Instead he carried on coaching virtually or in small groups - when restrictions allowed - to give people a place to escape the mundane and the additional worries, sometimes even working 18-hour days.

He added: “I see people from all different walks of life and they all come together through karate. That’s something I’m really proud of. During the pandemic, this was some people’s lifeline.

“This award has made me realise I am doing more for the community than I thought I was.”

