Meet the business owner and qualified nurse soon to launch ‘Northampton’s first head spa experience’

A business owner, who also works as a nurse at Northampton General Hospital, is soon to launch “the town’s first head spa experience” as she expands her offering.

Lauren Morrison founded The Skin Haus Clinic at the end of last year, with an initial range of facial and aesthetic treatments.

Having worked as a full-time nurse since 2017, Lauren found the hours no longer suited her lifestyle with two young children.

“As amazing as it is, my home-work balance was off,” Lauren told the Chronicle & Echo. “I spent all of my time at work and not with my family. I decided to venture into something different, unique and that allowed me to do my own hours.”

Lauren has stuck to doing some hours as a nurse, while running The Skin Haus from her shared clinic in Abington Avenue. She is joined by Kylie from Healing Muscles & Co. at the clinic.

When Lauren first launched the business, she knew she wanted head spa treatments to be the focal point – but it has taken months of hard work and preparation to finally launch in mid-May.

The founder has already built up a loyal client base since the end of last year, and she has been “overwhelmed” by their response to the head spa treatments coming soon.

When asked what her customers praise most about the experience she offers, Lauren said: “I’m chatty, friendly and I love meeting new people and hearing about their lives. A friendly approach has gone a really long way.

“The clinic is their home from home and they can leave their chaotic life for an hour. It’s tranquil and they love that.”

The Skin Haus offers facials, microneedling, dermaplaning, peels, extractions and massages, with the addition of three head spa treatments in the coming weeks – the head spa, head spa plus, and head spa mini for children aged three to 10.

The head spa treatment originated in Japan and Lauren explained it is “really sought after”.

“Japan is known for its revolutionary skincare, haircare and spa treatments,” said Lauren. “I wanted the manufacturer of my machine to be from Japan. It’s like gold dust.”

The founder’s biggest achievement since launching the business has been progressing to where The Skin Haus is today, with a diverse list of treatments and new ones on the horizon.

Lauren said: “It’s the support and people believing in me. As soon as people got word of the head spa coming, they were booking in and excited. I find that an achievement and I’m proud.”

The business owner has done “endless” research to ensure the launch of Northampton’s first head spa experience is right, and Lauren has chosen to adapt what is usually offered to suit what she believes her clients will want.

“I want them to leave their stress at the door and indulge,” said Lauren. “This is huge for me and I’ve catered it to what I think will work best. I’m trusting my gut and going with my heart.”

As a mother of two, the business owner is also proud of how she has continued to juggle her home life with her career.