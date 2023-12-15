Meet the abuse survivor who has created huge online community and ‘tidal wave of education, understanding and hope’

“It was in 2013 when my house got repossessed and I turned 40. I felt ashamed”

Meet the domestic abuse survivor, who has created a huge online community and a “tidal wave of education, understanding and hope”.

Local mother Caroline Strawson had her house repossessed 10 years and was left in £70,000 worth of debt from financial abuse, which left her with nothing.

Now, she is an award-winning trauma therapist, coach and entrepreneur – and the author of three best-selling books with another on the way in 2024.

Caroline Strawson is an award-winning trauma therapist, coach and entrepreneur – and the author of three best-selling books. Photo: Abby Cohen.

Caroline’s podcast, The Narcissistic Abuse & Trauma Recovery Podcast, has had more than 4.5 million downloads.

To top it all off, she has gained more than two million views on YouTube, 170,000 followers on Instagram, and has a free support group on Facebook with just below 40,000 women from more than 80 different countries.

Caroline founded a School of Trauma Informed Positive Psychology, with healing and education programmes – and the world’s only trauma-informed coaching certification that is the equivalent to a masters degree.

Her core passion is supporting female survivors of domestic abuse and recently held a ‘Christmas glimmer ball’ to celebrate how far they have all come.

Talking to the Chronicle & Echo, Caroline shared that when she went through her divorce she did not realise she had been in an abusive relationship.

Having lost everything, she was diagnosed with a number of mental health conditions while trying to look after her two children – which she described as her “only reason to keep going”.

Having worked with therapists, she felt it only helped to a point and realised there was a “complete lack of knowledge and awareness of the trauma caused by domestic abuse”.

She took the leap to retrain in this new career path and created group programmes, which helped her build the online community she has today.

Caroline's 'Christmas glimmer ball' raised £3,000 for abuse charity Eve. Photo: Abby Cohen.

Caroline’s personal journey has allowed her to expand her work to address broader trauma issues, in schools and workplaces too.

“It’s a machine now,” said Caroline. “I employ 10 people and was able to buy my own home. It was in 2013 when my house got repossessed and I turned 40. I felt ashamed.”

However, Caroline used these experiences to help others gain awareness of trauma and how the nervous system works through online and in-person teaching.

Caroline says she did not envision building the huge online community she has today, and would not believe she had a podcast that has been downloaded millions of times if she was told years ago.

After quickly realising she was not the only one to have had these experiences, Caroline knew her work had the ability to help others positively.

“I receive messages every single day,” said Caroline, when asked what difference her work makes to other abuse survivors.

“People realise the abuse they have faced is not their fault. It’s creating this tidal wave of education, understanding and hope, and it’s wonderful to see.”

Caroline funded the Christmas gathering out of her own pocket and sold tickets at half the price to donate the money to abuse charity Eve – with £3,000 having been raised.

By bringing abuse survivors together, Caroline said: “It showed there is hope and joy. It celebrated their successes, and it was lovely to see people laughing and smiling.”

Following the popularity of the event, which Caroline says “surpassed expectations”, next year’s date has already been booked in.

Looking to 2024, Caroline wants to get her trauma-informed qualification into schools, workplaces and the public sector – as not only is it a “real passion” but an important learning curve too.