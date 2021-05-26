Meet the 13-year-old Northampton Saints fan behind successful rugby podcast with Simon Foale

A Northampton Saints fan is finding success with a podcast about the club that he started last year with former player Simon Foale - at just 13-years-old.

Samuel Baines launched Old and Young Scrum while 'bored out of his mind' during the coronavirus-affected summer holidays and convinced the ex-England international to join him.

The pair have recorded 15 episodes so far with several professional players joining as special guests while covering topics from the Lions squad to mental health.

"We try to encompass everything we love about rugby - sometimes we have no script and just go off an agenda, turn on record and go from there," Samuel said.

The inspiration for the podcast came from a combination of a love of Saints and his father, Paul, getting a professional microphone for work.

Samuel built the website, manages Simon and the guests, hosts the show and edits it before publishing the episode online - all while having school work to do too.

"I'm busier than most 13-year-olds and more entrepreneurial than most kids my age," he admits.

Samuel Baines and ex-Northampton Saints and England rugby player Simon Foale, who together host the Old and Young Scrum podcast

"I'm enjoying the journey, I like a challenge and having something to do and it's absolutely amazing to be able to do it."

Among the guests to feature on the podcast include current Saints and England star Tom Wood, just days after his 200th Championship appearance, ex-Saint Jon Philips and American league player Kyle Ciquera.

They also do not shy away from anything with one episode dedicated to discussing why the Northampton club does not have a women's team, even calling out chief executive Mark Darbon.

Samuel also wants to help others and is supporting Bloody Rugby, a charity for blood cancer patients, and is about to record a podcast on the subject shortly.

Samuel Baines and England head coach Eddie Jones

"We're so pleased to have it like and using the rugby community and trying to give something back by working with charities like Bloody Rugby, trying to build awareness by talking about it on the podcast," he said.

Dad Paul is proud of how successful and hard-working his son has been with the podcast and how much it has grown in such a short space of time, with many professional players listening.

"I think for 13 to go from nothing to building this is quite an accolade really and it's quite amazing," he said.

"I'm absolutely so proud of what he's done and where's he going with it - it's a passion for him and any budding journalist or presenter, he's learning a craft you wouldn't normally see until someone was 17 or 18.

Samuel Baines and four of the Northampton Saints team

"When you listen to the podcast it sounds quite professional and some of the questions they ask are very poignant.

"Some are quite funny and comically and you listen to them talk and you wouldn't think he was 13."

Samuel has no plans to stop any time soon with hopes for more pros to come on as guests and to keep growing the listener numbers.

"It's growing at a rate I'm happy with, I wasn't expecting to be 10,000 followers and listeners overnight but I don't have a target for it being a business." he said.

"If it does become a business then I wouldn't be upset but I just do it for the community and because I love it."