Meet Northamptonshire Police's newest four-legged recruits ready to tackle crime

Three new police dogs are ready to start tackling crime on the streets of Northamptonshire.

Northamptonshire Police has welcomed its latest recruits – PDs Pedro, Hugo and Titan – who have successfully completed their 13-week training courses to become general purpose police dogs.

The trio are now fully licensed to do everything from tracking down offenders and searching for stolen property to helping find missing people.

Joining them for their passing out ceremony on May 23, was experienced PD Pyper, who has just relicensed with a new handler.

(Left to right): PD Hugo, PD Titan and PD Pedro.

Sergeant Chris Monday, of the force’s Dog Section, said: “It’s great to see these three new PDs pass all their assessments with their handlers and join PD Pyper and our other dogs out there on patrol, helping to catch criminals, gather evidence, recover property, and keep people safe.

“Our police dogs are fantastic colleagues – as well as being an operational asset to the force they really are part of our policing family and I wish PDs Pedro, Hugo, Titan and Pyper long, successful and happy careers within our team.”

Meet the newest police dogs

PD Hugo

PD Pyper also joined the passing out ceremony as she has been re-licenced with a new handler.

Hugo’s handler said: “German Shepherd PD Hugo is 17 months old. His best skill is his nose work and in particular his tracking. I’m looking forward to harnessing these skills to track down criminals and find missing people across the county.

“Hugo has an exuberant personality and brings this enthusiasm to every task which makes him a delight to work with. He has a great on/off switch too so has fitted nicely into our family. Hugo is a very different dog to my last police dog and I'm looking forward to the challenges ahead as he hits the streets.”

PD Titan

Titan’s handler said: “PD Titan is 19 months old and is another German Shepherd. He really likes to work, has a high drive to succeed and is happiest when he’s doing his job. He’ll do anything for his ball, or a bowl of food. Titan is a big playful dog with lots of energy, but at the end of the day he also likes to snuggle himself down in bed and enjoy a fuss.

“PD Titan loves all the tasks he’s been trained for but especially enjoys the criminal and prisoner work – mainly as he loves barking at people, he’s very chatty. He gets excited when he knows he’s going to work and will start ‘singing’ in the back of the van. I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

PD Pedro

Pedro’s handler said: “Two-year-old German Shepherd PD Pedro has a real drive to succeed and really enjoys his work, especially the criminal work and searching. He aims to please in all he does and will be a great asset to the force catching offenders. I’m excited for the future as he learns and develops his skills further.”

PD Pyper

Pyper’s new handler said: “PD Pyper is a three-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd who has been working for the force since 2021.