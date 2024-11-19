Meet an up-and-coming actor and filmmaker from Northampton, who believes perseverance is key

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Meet an up-and-coming actor and filmmaker from Northampton, who has recently produced his debut short film and believes perseverance is key to making it in his industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haris Salihovic, who was born and raised in the town but is proud of his Bosnian heritage, has had supporting roles in This is England ‘90, Sky’s Django and the upcoming Paramount series The Gray House.

His debut short film Black Vultures Over Britain, which is the first time he has taken on the role of writer and director, stars Joseph Marcell who played Geoffrey in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Haris went to the University of Sheffield to study physics and astrophysics, but was interested in acting at the time – which led him to a filmmaking society and partaking in student films and plays.

Haris Salihovic, who was born and raised in Northampton but is proud of his Bosnian heritage, has starred in This is England ‘90, Sky’s Django and the upcoming Paramount series The Gray House.

After his supporting role in This is England ‘90 and finishing his studies, he took on a masters degree in acting in London and used this opportunity to hone his craft before landing a role in Sky show Django.

Haris has taken to producing short films in the past year, with three created and the opportunity to finally co-direct and have a supporting role in his own film as a writer-director.

He explained the concept behind Black Vultures Over Britain, which focuses heavily on the question of whether you can separate art from the artist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By looking at people throughout history who have done wrong and been shut down for their actions, Haris has taken this scenario to the extreme in a hypothetical world.

Haris' debut short film Black Vultures Over Britain, which is the first time he has taken on the role of writer and director, stars Joseph Marcell who played Geoffrey in The Fresh Prince of Bel Air.

The story follows two perspectives on a novel written by a dictator – with a young person who wants it disposed of, and the older individual who wants to see it published. The film explores the repercussions of this fictional narrative.

Haris is currently applying for Black Vultures Over Britain to be shown at film festivals next year. He would love to see it premiere in Northampton before undertaking runs across the UK and Europe and breaking the US – but these remain hopes for the time being.

The creative was born in Northampton and left the town to go to university at the age of 18. Haris was asked what it has been like to break into the industry as someone from Northampton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s tough, and I’m still breaking into it and finding my footing,” he told the Chronicle & Echo. “It’s a lot of work to find and make connections, and there’s some sort of luck involved.”

Haris looks forward to The Gray House premiering on Paramount at the end of the year or early 2025, as he felt this was a step up in his career.

Having produced three short films, he would also like to scope out the potential of creating feature films in the near future.