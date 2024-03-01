Meet 10 adorable babies born in Northampton in February 2024

As the month draws to a close, it means it is the time when we get to celebrate almost a whole month of newborns who will call Northampton their home.

To celebrate the town’s new arrivals, Chronicle & Echo asked parents to submit a picture of their newborn, with their name and middle name, place and time of birth and birth weight.

Below are 10 cute babies who were born in Northampton in February 2024.

1 . Babies born in Northampton in February 2024 Some of the cute babies born in Northampton in February 2024... Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2 . Babies born in Northampton in February 2024 Sydney-Rose Mary born at 7.31am on February 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lb 10oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3 . Babies born in Northampton in February 2024 Mabel born at 12.42pm on February 14 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 9lb 12oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4 . Babies born in Northampton in February 2024 Effie Louise born at 9.55am on February 10 at Northampton General Hospital, weighing 6lbs 4oz. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales