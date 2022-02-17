Half term fun for families exploring 'Medieval Northampton' at Delapre Abbey IN PICTURES

Delapré Abbey is, this week, whisking its visitors back to medieval Northampton.

The historic abbey opened its doors to the public on Sunday, February 13 for a whole week of family fun with storytelling sessions, craft activities and live music.

Families can discover what life was like in medieval Northampton by meeting some medieval inhabitants, taking part in craft activities run by Friends of Northampton Castle and traveling back in time to the 1460 Battle of Northampton with Preacher the Storyteller in the library.

Those wanting to experience medieval Northampton at Delapré Abbey can still do so on Sunday, February 20 when local musician, Max Hohler, will also be playing music inspired by the past at 12pm and 3pm in the library.

Tickets can be booked online or purchased on the day. Dressing up is encouraged.

Take a look at these 17 pictures taken by our photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, at Delapré​ Abbey this week:

1. Visitors to Delapré Abbey are travelling back in time to medieval Northampton during February half term 'Family Fun Week' on February 13, 16, 17 and 20. Photo by Kirsty Edmonds. Photo Sales

