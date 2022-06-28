McCarthy-Dixon Foundation raises more than £7,000 abseiling down Northampton Lift Tower IN PICTURES

Fifteen thrill-seekers have abseiled down the 418 foot Northampton Lift Tower in aid of local charity, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation.

The brave participants took on the colossal challenge on Saturday, June 25 and raised more than £7,000 for the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation, which was launched during the coronavirus pandemic to help support those most vulnerable in the local community.

Charity founder, Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, said: “Sadly, due to strong winds, they had to abseil on the inside of the Northampton lift tower, which - though more challenging - they completed with great courage.

“This fundraiser will be an amazing contribution to the charity, and will help us support those who are most vulnerable in our community, through our foodbank and many other services we provide.

“Thank you to our brilliant abseiling team for such a great effort today.”

Find out more about the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation by visiting https://mccarthydixon.org.uk/.

Here are 29 pictures of the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s abseiling team tackling the National Lift Tower:

1. McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s abseiling fundraiser Fifteen people abseiled down the National Lift Tower in aid of the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation and raised over £7,000 on Saturday, June 25 2022. Photo: Sue Steele Photo Sales

2. McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s abseiling fundraiser Fifteen people abseiled down the National Lift Tower in aid of the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation and raised over £7,000 on Saturday, June 25 2022. Photo: Sue Steele Photo Sales

3. McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s abseiling fundraiser Fifteen people abseiled down the National Lift Tower in aid of the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation and raised over £7,000 on Saturday, June 25 2022. Photo: Sue Steele Photo Sales

4. McCarthy-Dixon Foundation’s abseiling fundraiser Fifteen people abseiled down the National Lift Tower in aid of the McCarthy-Dixon Foundation and raised over £7,000 on Saturday, June 25 2022. Photo: Sue Steele Photo Sales