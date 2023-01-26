Mayor of Northampton honours team behind anti-gang programme that is first of its kind in England

An anti-gang programme that is the first of its kind in England has been honoured by the Mayor of Northampton.

The Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV) is a multi-agency gang intervention programme designed to reduce gang violence and help those involved in gangs to live a life free of crime.

Having been successful in Boston and Cincinnati in the USA, and in Glasgow, the Northamptonshire CIRV project launched in February 2019, and since then has helped young people move away from a life of crime and into employment, education or training.

On Wednesday (January 25) at the Guildhall, the team were honoured by the Mayor of Northampton – Councillor Dennis Meredith, for their work in keeping people safe and changing the behaviours of those who are in need of guidance, steering them away from violence, knife crime and drug dealing.

Sergeant Dina Sunderland who leads CIRV was also honoured for her work behind the scenes to push CIRV forward, helping the community of Northamptonshire.

Detective Inspector Hayley Thurston said: “It is fantastic to see Dina and the team honoured in this way by the Mayor of Northampton.

“CIRV works with gang members and those on the periphery of crime to show them the consequences of the life they are choosing to lead and offering them an alternative pathway through mentoring, support, job opportunities and other change programmes.

“The work the team do is truly invaluable and all of them are so passionate about helping those who come into their care and offering them the guidance to change their ways and become happier and safer individuals as a result.

“I would like to thank Dina, Junior, and the team as a whole, for everything they do, and I know they will continue working hard to help as many young people as possible.”