'Massive milestone' for tourist hub at Rushden Lakes as Discover Northamptonshire given national accreditation

Discover Northamptonshire has had its bid for a Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) approved by VisitEngland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The approval paves the way for a more co-ordinated and strategic approach to promoting the tourism sector.

North Northants Council says the new partnership for Northamptonshire, which has been approved by a panel involving VisitEngland and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, will ensure that the ‘greatest benefits are achieved for Northamptonshire’s visitor economy.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Helen Howell, North Northamptonshire Council's deputy leader and executive member for sport, leisure, culture and tourism said: “We are so excited to have achieved our LVEP accreditation - this is a massive milestone and opens up so many doors to boosting tourism in Northamptonshire.

Discover Northamptonshire Hub at Rushden Lakes

“Our amazing range of independent and small businesses within the tourism and hospitality sector provide unique experiences for visitors, along with a huge range of flexible and interesting careers for people working in the industry.

“Now it’s time to harness the unique nature of Northamptonshire and as the accountable body, we’ll be working closely with West Northamptonshire Council and the LVEP Board to develop a growth plan for the area to help deliver our ambitious plans.

“I am delighted that the collaboration between North and West Northamptonshire Councils, along with our sector partners, has achieved this accreditation, huge thanks to both sets of officers for their support and hard work, we have a long way to go but with everyone pushing in the same direction we can put Northamptonshire firmly on the map.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discover Northamptonshire opened at Rushden Lakes in March 2023, and was funded with £245,000 from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund with the aim of providing a fully interactive space to promote attractions throughout Northamptonshire.

LVEPs have been introduced as part of the government’s response to an independent review of how the nation’s visitor economy is co-ordinated and promoted.

They work in collaboration locally, regionally and nationally on shared priorities and targets to support and grow the visitor economy, and will have the potential to draw in additional support and funding from Westminster.

As an LVEP, the Discover Northamptonshire partnership will now have access to resources and guidance from VisitEngland, helping with product distribution, business support, and the opportunity to bid for funding and marketing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard Clinton, chairman of Discover Northamptonshire Local Visitor Economy Partnership, added: "Northamptonshire has a unique opportunity to elevate its visitor economy, attracting new investment, creating jobs, and showcasing the rich experiences our county has to offer.

"There is no better year to achieve this status than the year in which the Northamptonshire hosts the Women’s Rugby World Cup, celebrates 75 years of Formula 1 all alongside a cultural programme remembering the anniversary of the Great Fire of Northampton.

“Securing LVEP accreditation is a significant achievement, made possible by the dedication and collaboration of North Northamptonshire Council, West Northamptonshire Council and all our partners across the public and private sectors.

"While challenges remain, this partnership brings a coordinated, strategic approach that will unlock new funding and support, allowing us to compete on a national stage. By working together, we can ensure Northamptonshire is firmly on the map as a must-visit destination."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

VisitEngland director Andrew Stokes said: “The Local Visitor Economy Partnerships (LVEP) programme is transforming the visitor economy landscape in England, supporting its growth in a more inclusive, accessible and sustainable way and I am delighted to welcome Discover Northamptonshire.

“As Discover Northamptonshire is established as an LVEP, VisitEngland will provide ongoing support including a dedicated regional lead.”

Businesses who would like to involved can email the Discover Northamptonshire team at [email protected] to express interest.

More information about what’s on and where to visit in Northamptonshire can be found by visiting the Discover Northamptonshire website, or via Discover Northamptonshire’s Facebook, X and LinkedIn.