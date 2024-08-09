Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two masked and gloved burglars have failed to take a car after they broke into a Irchester home to steal car keys.

The incident took place in the early hours of Thursday, August 8, in Bradshaw Way, between midnight and 1.40am, in which the offenders stole a set of car keys to a Mercedes AMG parked on the drive.

Northants Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with CCTV evidence to contact them.

A spokeswoman for Northants Police said: “The two offenders, who had their faces covered and were wearing gloves, have attempted to steal the car but fortunately on this occasion they were unsuccessful.

Northants Police file picture /National World

“Officers would like to hear from anyone with information about this incident, including CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage of anyone or vehicle acting suspiciously in the village between the stated times.

“Witnesses or anyone with information are asked to contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”