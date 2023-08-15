Marathon man’s charity curry night to mark fundraising campaign

Sean Connolly recently completed the DB Wood Newark half marathon in aid of Brain Tumour Research and is celebrating in style with a charity dinner at the award-winning Saffron restaurant in Castilian Street, Northampton this Sunday, August 20.

Later this year Sean will compete in the Chicago Marathon.

He said: “I have been working with Saffron for 12 years, supplying their fresh fruit and veg, and they have been very supportive of my fundraising events dating back to when they sponsored by London Marathon vest six years ago.

Sean Connolly at Saffron

“We share the same vision of helping good causes when we can, so Saffron is the perfect place for me to celebrate how far we’ve come and how much we have raised on this journey.”

Tickets for the dinner cost £20 per person and include a starter, main dish with rice or naan and coffee. A fundraising raffle will also be held with dozens of prizes up for grabs.

Naz Islam, owner of Saffron, added: “Sean is a true inspiration and is living proof that if you put your mind to something and believe in yourself, you can do it. We love working with him and wish him every success with his continued fundraising for such a worthy cause.”