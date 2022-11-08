Courteenhall Farm and estate managing partner, Johnny Wake, is celebrating after being recognised for work he has been doing to keep British farming alive.

The Community Farming Hero award is instigated by the National Farmers Union to recognise farmers and food producers who go above and beyond for their community, whether they are fundraising for charity, supporting their neighbours, inspiring school children or making donations to food banks for example.

The award led up to the annual Back British Farming Day on Wednesday November 2, which is to encourage members of parliament to celebrate food and the people who manage the land from across the UK.

Dr Johnny Wake received a Community Farming Hero award

NFU president Minette Batters said: “British farmers and growers are often pillars of their communities. Whether it’s maintaining the landscapes people love to visit, helping neighbours in times of extreme weather or fundraising for local charities. With the help of MPs we're recognising and celebrating their invaluable contributions.”

Dame Andrea Leadsom MP said: “Johnny is a leading light within the industry, managing a team of dedicated people who share his vision to safeguard the land for future generations.

“What sets him apart from the crowd is that he is the driving force behind numerous projects that support the community in which he operates, including supporting the formation of TRUST, which works with children and their parents who have experienced trauma, are in the care system or struggling to engage at school and can benefit from an outdoor classroom environment to express themselves and improve connectedness.

Johnny added: “What a complete and utter surprise to be recognised for such an accolade. Legacy is something that holds great importance in all aspects of farming activity at Courteenhall. We farm on the urban fringe and there is a clear danger of our local community becoming ever more disconnected with farming.

Open Farm Sunday at Courteenhall

“We absolutely must counter this by continually improving our interaction with the community through events we host like Open Farm Sunday, the church fetes, charity fundraisers, the sponsoring of local sports teams and the hosting of various schools and educational programmes.”