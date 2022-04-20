Manager who goes ‘above and beyond’ celebrates 20 years working at Northampton Aldi

A Northampton woman is celebrating a work anniversary milestone this month after working at an Aldi supermarket for 20 years.

Lisa Thomas, store manager at the Kingsthorpe store off Queen’s Park Parade, first joined the supermarket in 2002.

She started off as an assistant store manager, before progressing to her current role back in 2003.

Lisa Thomas celebrating with colleagues.

According to an Aldi spokesperson, during Lisa’s career, she has “gone above and beyond her typical store duties by helping to develop and train numerous colleagues, as well as arranging and taking part in a range of fundraising activities at the store.”

Lisa said: “It has been a privilege to work at Aldi for 20 years.

“I’ve loved working here and want to thank the customers and my amazing colleagues who make it such a great place to come to work every day.”

When asked about her favourite products at Aldi, Lisa said: “It has got to be the Veuve Monsigny Champagne Brut – it is perfect for enjoying a glass of bubbly together with loved ones.”

John Richardson, regional managing director for Aldi, said it is colleagues like Lisa who are the “cornerstone” of the business.

He said: “Without the hard work and dedication of our amazing store colleagues, we wouldn’t be able to provide customers with the excellent and efficient service we’ve become known for.