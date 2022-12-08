Man with knife threatens Kettering Co-op worker
Call 101 if you have any information
By Sam Wildman
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated
8th Dec 2022, 2:22pm
A Kettering shop worker was threatened with a knife last night (Wednesday).
Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the attempted robbery at the Co-op in Stamford Road.
At about 9.20pm a man with a knife threatened the staff member and demanded that they open the till but the staff member refused and the man ran off.
Anyone who recognises the man in the image should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.