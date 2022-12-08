News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Man with knife threatens Kettering Co-op worker

Call 101 if you have any information

By Sam Wildman
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Dec 2022, 2:22pm

A Kettering shop worker was threatened with a knife last night (Wednesday).

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to after the attempted robbery at the Co-op in Stamford Road.

Hide Ad

At about 9.20pm a man with a knife threatened the staff member and demanded that they open the till but the staff member refused and the man ran off.

Police want to identify this man
Most Popular

Anyone who recognises the man in the image should call Northamptonshire Police on 101.

PoliceCo-OpCCTVNorthamptonshire Police