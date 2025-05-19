Man who helped Wellingborough £4.8m gold toilet burglar sentenced in connection with Blenheim Palace break-in

A man who helped a gang who had stolen a £4.8m gold toilet has been sentenced in connection with the burglary from Blenheim Palace.

Following an investigation by Thames Valley Police, Fred Doe has been sentenced at Oxford Crown Court today (May 19) to 21 months suspended for two years.

Doe, aged 36 of Ascot, was convicted of one count of conspiracy to transfer criminal property following a trial that concluded on March 18, 2025.

The conviction relates to a burglary at Blenheim Palace on September 14, 2019 in which a solid-gold toilet, worth an estimated £4.8 million, was stolen by James Sheen of Wellingborough and Michael Jones of Oxford.

The toilet was then broken down, melted and sold off.

Sheen, 40, and Jones, 39, planned and carried out the burglary. Doe was not involved in the burglary itself, but he had contacted Sheen in the days after the burglary, offering to find a buyer for the gold that Sheen had obtained.

The Wellingborough man pleaded guilty to burglary, conspiracy to transfer criminal property, and transferring criminal property.

Jones was found guilty of one count of burglary following a trial.

Sheen and Jones will be sentenced at a hearing at the same court on Friday, June 13.